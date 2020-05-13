20 fresh COVID deaths reported in Delhi; toll crosses 100

Delhi recorded 20 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, taking the death toll in the national capital to 106, according to city government authorities. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday mounted to 7,998 with 359 new cases.

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, the 20 deaths reported took place in April and May as per case sheets received from hospitals, and audited by the COVID-19 death committee. However, it also carried a footnote that certain figures mentioned in it, were subject to change on receipt of additional information.

On Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 7,639 with 86 deaths. With 20 more fatalities, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 106. Of the total number of deceased patients, 58 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 54 per cent of the fatalities here.