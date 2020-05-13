Left Menu
One cured of COVID-19 in Meghalaya; total recoveries 11

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:19 IST
A person has been cured of COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 11, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said. Thirteen novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the state so far, including one fatality.

"The 11th case was tested again after 24 hours. The test has come out negative again. Based on protocols the patient has recovered. Meghalaya as of now has only one active case," Sangma tweeted on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said altogether 3,000 Meghalaya residents stranded in different parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown have returned to the state so far.

A total of 1,100 students from Meghalaya stranded in Tamil Nadu will leave for the state in a special train on Wednesday night, he said. The train is scheduled to arrive at Guwahati railway station in neighbouring Assam on May 15, Tynsong said.

Also, a group of 50 people from Meghalaya stranded in West Bengal returned to the state early in the morning, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alexander Laloo Hek. Another bus carrying 24 Meghalaya residents stranded in Rajasthan returned to the state on Tuesday, he said.

The returnees are being screened and registered before being sent for home isolation, a senior health official said. Some students have been sent for institutional quarantine as per requests of their parents, he said.

In all, around 8,000 stranded students and workers from Meghalaya are expected to return to the state from different parts of the country, the official added..

