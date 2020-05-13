K Vinayak Rao takes over as Member (Finance) at AAI

K Vinayak Rao, a Indian Railways Accounts Service (IRAS) officer of the 1987 batch has taken over the charge of Member (Finance) from Wednesday on the board of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Prior to his appointment on the AAI Board, Rao was serving as a Member (Finance) in Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Following his appointment, Rao will be the overall in-charge of Finance, Accounts and Financial operation of the organisation. During his tenure in Indian Railways, he has worked as Executive Director (Finance Expenditure) in Railway Board (Ministry of Railways) from 2009 to 2014. He was also on the Board of Pipavav Railway Corporation Limited (PRCL) and Railway Energy Management Company (REMC) Ltd. (ANI)