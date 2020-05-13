Left Menu
Lockdown:Clip of man and ox pulling cart on highway goes viral

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:25 IST
In a video underlining plight of the poor amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown that has severely impacted public transport, a man and an ox can be seen pulling a cart on a national highway, prompting authorities to take cognisance. The video was reportedly shot on National Highway No.

3 (Agra-Mumbai Highway) that passes through Indore district. The video has caught the attention of the district administration, which is now trying to establish the authenticity of the same.

The clip shows a man and an ox pulling a cart while another man and a woman are sitting on it with some household items. The man, who appears to be in his 40s, says his name is Rahul and he belonged to Pattharmundla village (located near Indore city) and was travelling towards the countryside from Mhow town, along with his family, including his sister- in-law and younger brother who are sitting in the cart.

"Buses are not plying because of the lockdown. We would have travelled by bus otherwise. My father, brother and sister are walking and have gone ahead of us," the man says in the video. The family sells cattle for a living and had sold a bull worth Rs 15,000 for only Rs 5,000 to buy essentials, he says.

Meanwhile, the district administration has taken cognisance of this viral video. "I have instructed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mhow's Janpad Panchayat to check the authenticity of the video," sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pratul Sinha told PTI on Wednesday.

The authorities were tracking down the person who is seen pulling a cart in the video and the family will be given all possible help under government schemes, he said..

