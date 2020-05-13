CBI arrests BCCL official for taking bribe

The CBI has arrested an official of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) for allegedly taking bribe for clearing retirement benefits for a superannuated employee, officials said on Wednesday. The agency caught Bhuteshwar Prasad Shaw, an official of East Basuria Colliery, Kusunda Area, BCCL, Dhanbad, red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 as the first installment from a retired employee who had complained to the CBI about the illegitimate demand of the bribe, they said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act on the complaint. "The complainant has alleged that the accused demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 25,000 from him for processing claim such as PF, pension, gratuity due after his superannuation," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

He said the accused agreed to accept Rs 10,000 as the first installment of the total bribe. "The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused," he said. The agency carried out the trap operation taking required due care and precautions arising out of the COVID-19 situation, Gaur said.