Welcome Rs 20 lakh cr stimulus package, but it should not be 'jumla': BSP's Sudhindra Bhadoria

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Wednesday said the party welcomed the economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but "this should not be another jumla".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:50 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Wednesday said the party welcomed the economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but "this should not be another jumla". Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "The government has announced a huge package but this should not prove to be another jumla. In the past, we have experience with many sequences of jumlas. This announcement is coming at a time when people across the country are experiencing misery."

"We know that the people are struggling in their lives and the country should come out of the COVID-19 crisis soon," he added. He said that India is going through a "lot of pain and agony" during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The government announced the lockdown and announced that we as a Nation will be able to contain this pandemic. From lockdown 1.0 to lockdown 4.0, our problems have just been increasing by leaps and bounds. The migrants, farmers, women and working-class people went through immense pain and are still feeling it," said Bhadoria. "Many of them even lost their lives while returning home. The poor have been let down by the government," he alleged.

The Prime Minister had announced a complete package worth Rs 20 lakh crore to deal with the economic crisis due to the COVID-19. (ANI)

