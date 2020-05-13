Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRF should be called 'Terror Revival Front': Army Chief Gen MM Naravane

New Delhi (India), May 13 (ANI) Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday said new Kashmiri terror group The Resistance Front (TRF) should be called "Terror Revival Front" and it is getting full support from Pakistan.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:59 IST
TRF should be called 'Terror Revival Front': Army Chief Gen MM Naravane
Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey New Delhi (India), May 13 (ANI) Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday said new Kashmiri terror group The Resistance Front (TRF) should be called "Terror Revival Front" and it is getting full support from Pakistan.

A new terror group TRF has been created by Pakistan in an apparent bid to make terrorist groups in Kashmir look like indigenous ones. "I would rather call it Terror Revival Front. It is another terrorist organisation by another name. This is a terrorist organisation supported by its proxies across the border. They' will be dealt with appropriately," Army Chief told ANI in an interview.

The Army Chief was asked about Pakistan calling terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed as The Resistance Front. On the increase in terrorist incidents in Kashmir, he said that there is some spike in terrorist incidents as weather conditions have improved but asserted that the forces are well prepared to tackle any such incidents in the future.

"Winter months are generally little low-key and with the improvement in weather and snow melting, some periodic spikes have always been there. This is the pattern of many years and there is nothing untoward which has happened this year either," Naravane said. "We were expecting that after six months or so not being able to garner support internally, Pakistan would try to do some extra actions to try and draw the attention back to the Kashmir issue. But we were aware that such a situation might develop and we are well prepared to tackle any such incidents in the future," he said.

"We have strong counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist grid. Based on intelligence inputs, we keep modifying our grids and other procedures we have to follow," he added. Commenting on the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo, Naravane said: "We have our plans underway. All the units and formations have been given tasks to carry out. I am sure that they will do whatever they have been asked to do."

Naikoo was eliminated by security forces in Kashmir's Beighpora area of Awantipora earlier this month. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Serie A clubs want to re-start on June 13 if govt. allows

Italys Serie A clubs voted in a favour of re-starting the season on June 13 during a general assembly on Wednesday, if the government allows.The Italian top flight has been suspended since March 9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and, altho...

COVID-19 tally nears 78,000; Govt unveils Rs 6-lakh cr first dose of 'corona package'

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases neared 78,000 on Wednesday with further spread of the deadly virus getting detected across Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and the national capital, while the government unveiled measures amounting to about...

Over 3000 schools to be supplied with water tanks ahead of reopening

The Department of Water and Sanitation DWS has identified over 3 475 schools across the country to be supplied with water tanks ahead of the reopening of schools.Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the department has entered into a Memorandum of U...

WHO chief "shocked and appalled" by Afghan clinic attack

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he was shocked and appalled by an attack on a maternity clinic run by the international humanitarian organisation Mdecins Sans Frontires in Afghanistan.Gunmen dres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020