Rajasthan social justice minister hospitalised: Sources

Rajasthan social justice minister hospitalised: SourcesPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:20 IST
Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal suffered a paralysis attack on Wednesday night, official sources said
He has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital here, they added
"The chief minister spoke to the family and the doctors, and gave necessary directions for the treatment of the minister," a source said.
