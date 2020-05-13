24 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally at 932
Bihar on Wednesday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 932, said state Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:51 IST
Bihar on Wednesday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 932, said state Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar. Among all the new cases reported, Bhojpur has recorded the highest number of cases at 7, followed by Banka, Patna and Siwan with four cases each.
Muzaffarpur has reported three cases and Madhubani one. With an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 74,281, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)
