Senior municipal officer in Malegaon tests positive for virus

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 14-05-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 00:13 IST
Two civic officials including a senior officer of local municipal body tested positive for coronavirus at Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, sources said. Besides, 18 police personnel and eight State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel also tested positive for virus during the day in the district.

With 38 more positive reports today, the number of coronavirus cases in Nashik district has gone up to 743, including 582 patients from Malegaon, 40 from Nashik city and 91 from other parts of the district. The coronavirus death toll in the district still stands at 33. The number of those who recovered has gone up to 291, including 245 patients from Malegaon and 19 patients from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area.

