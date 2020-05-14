Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF personnel tests positive for COVID-19 in Tripura; count 156

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:09 IST
BSF personnel tests positive for COVID-19 in Tripura; count 156

One more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Tripura's Dhalai district, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 156, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said. The latest patient is also from the BSF's 86th battalion, which along with the 138th battalion, accounted for most of the cases reported in the state this month.

Deb tweeted on Wednesday night: "652 civilians & BSF officials have undergone COVID19 test, among them 1 BSF official of 86th Battalion, Ambassa found COVID-19 POSITIVE. We are conducting maximum number of COVID19 tests to ensure better safety of every people of this State." Earlier, 151 BSF personnel and their family members from the two battalions based in Ambassa in Dhalai district had tested positive for COVID-19.

The district has since been declared a red zone and six deployment areas of the BSF have been designated as containment zones, they said. Meanwhile, 16 BSF personnel, including two who have completely recovered from COVID-19 and the remaining who were found to be asymptomatic, have been released from the state- run G B Pant Hospital and placed under observation in a quarantine facility, senior minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

Altogether 2,771 people are presently quarantined in the state, of which 221 are in facilities and the rest under home isolation, Nath, also the Cabinet spokesperson, said. The first two COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered and two other patients who have left Tripura have been designated as 'transferred out', leaving 152 active cases in the state.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Panda dolls kick pandemic blues for Thai diners

Cant bear to eat aloneOne restaurant in Thailand is ensuring it meets new social distancing guidelines, and providing lonely diners a bit of company, by seating stuffed pandas at its tables. Thailand earlier this month relaxed some restrict...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant

Stock markets fell and bonds were in demand on Thursday as worries grew about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a dour assessment from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick economic recovery.The path ahead ...

Defence, other ministries should follow CAPF canteens and only allow sale of local products: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

By Pragya Kaushika RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM lauded the Union Finance Ministrys decision of not allowing global tenders for government purchases up to Rs 200 crore, and also expressed hope that Defence and other ministries wil...

Singer Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett dies from opioid addiction

American rockstar Melissa Etheridge has revealed that her 21-year-old son, Beckett Cypher has died due to his opioid addiction. The 58-year-old singer-songwriter shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying that Beckett struggl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020