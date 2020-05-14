Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 passengers develop fever while travelling on special train to Assam

Four members of a family on Thursday developed symptoms of slight fever while travelling in a special train from the national capital to Assam.

ANI | Dibrugarh (Assam) | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:44 IST
4 passengers develop fever while travelling on special train to Assam
Nabajyoti Gogoi, Joint Director, Health, speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Four members of a family on Thursday developed symptoms of slight fever while travelling in a special train from the national capital to Assam. The special train reached Dibrugarh -- the destination station in the morning today.

"They have been taken to the quarantine centre. Their swab samples will be taken for COVID-19 test," said Nabajyoti Gogoi, Joint Director, Health, while speaking to ANI. The Indian Railways has partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The Railways is running 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Japan lifts emergency in most areas but not in Tokyo, Osaka

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency in large parts of the country on Thursday but said it would remain in place in Tokyo until the novel coronavirus is contained. Abe lifted the emergency in 39 of Japans 47 prefec...

Russia sent 25,000 tonnes of wheat to North Korea

Russia has sent 25,000 tonnes of wheat in humanitarian aid to North Korea after last years drought-hit its rice production, the Russian embassy to North Korea said on social media on Thursday.The vessel Polina delivered Russian wheat to the...

French health minister: reassured after chat with head of Sanofi

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday he was reassured by a conversation with the head of Sanofi, after critics in France targeted Sanofi for suggesting vaccine doses produced in the United States could go to U.S. patients f...

Balochistan finance minister tests positive for COVID-19

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest top politician in Pakistan and the first in the province to be infected with the disease. Buledi, in a tweet on Thursday, said that he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020