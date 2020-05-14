Leopard sighted near Hyderabad, efforts on to rescue it

A leopard was spotted on a road on the city outskirts on Thursday, triggering panic among locals and motorists, even as efforts were on to safely rescue the wild animal, which later escaped into a farmland. According to forest officials, the feline, which appeared to be injured was seen lying beside the median of a Road Under Bridge (RUB) in Mailardevpally area.

It later escaped into the private farm following which a team of forest and police personnel launched an operation to capture and safely relocate the wild animal. The team reached the spot after receiving information that the animal had strayed into the city from nearby forest area and allegedly attacked a person.

Drone cameras were being used to locate the leopard while cage traps were also set up. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Rajendranagar Division) K Ashok Chakravarthy said, "The operation to catch the leopard is underway." Earlier, some enthusiastic people, passing by the area captured the animal on their mobile phones.

The forest officials had rescued a Civet from Golconda area in the city on Wednesday and shifted it to the Nehru Zoological Park..