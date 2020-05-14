Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Man forced to drink urine, commits suicide

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:05 IST
MP: Man forced to drink urine, commits suicide

A 20-year old man allegedly committed suicide after he was forced to drink urine in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpur district, police said on Thursday. The three accused in the case, including two women, were arrested.

The alleged incident occurred in Amola Police Station limits. Police station in-charge Amit Chaturvedi said Vikas Sharma, resident of Sajor village, hanged himself at his house on Wednesday, leaving a suicide note.

In the note, he blamed Manoj Koli, Tarawati Koli and Priyanka Koli for his act, the officer said. As per the suicide note, Sharma ran into the accused when he went out to fetch water from a handpump on Wednesday morning.

When he was filling his pot with water to offer it in a temple, some water splashed on the pots of the three accused which angered them, the note said. The accused thrashed him and Manoj Koli urinated in his pot and forced him to drink it, therefore he was committing suicide, the suicide note said.

Police officer Chaturvedi said that the accused were booked under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). Manoj Koli, Tarawati Koli and Priyanka Koli were arrested on Thursday, said Karera sub-divisional officer of police G D Sharma, adding that further probe was on.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Quail Hollow named host for 2025 PGA Championship

Quail Hollow, where American Justin Thomas captured his first major title in 2017, was named the host club for the 2025 PGA Championship on Thursday by the PGA of America. The Charlotte, North Carolina, course opened in 1961 and has been a ...

Debate swirls around adding Africa Cup of Nations to list of postponements

The Africa Cup of Nations is the latest international sports event to become embroiled in a debate about rescheduling in the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympics, the Euros and the Copa America, all scheduled for this summer,...

FTCCI welcomes Centre s Rs 3.16 lakh crore package

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry FTCCI on Thursday welcomed the Rs 3.16 lakh crore package announced by the Centre, saying it would help the migrants and lead to generation of demand for products and service fro...

Vijay Mallya loses leave to appeal against extradition to India in UK Supreme Court

In a huge legal blow to Vijay Mallya, the embattled liquor baron on Thursday lost his application seeking leave to appeal his extradition to India in the UK Supreme Court, setting a 28-day clock on his removal from the UK. The UK top courts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020