Large crowd gathers at flower market in Coimbatore amid lockdown
A large crowd gathered at the flower market in Coimbatore on Thursday amid COVID-19 lockdown.ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:44 IST
There are total 9,227 positive cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and the virus claimed 64 lives so far.
India's COVID-19 count today reached 78,003 cases including 26,234 cured/discharged and 2,549 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
