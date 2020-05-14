Left Menu
2 deaths, 144 fresh coronavirus cases in UP; tally rises to 3,902

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With 144 more people being confirmed positive for coronavirus, the number of cases rose to 3,902 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday while two persons died of the infection in the state, officials said. "A total of 3,092 cases have been reported so far in the state, of which 1,742 are active while 2,072 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery," an official statement said.

Two fresh deaths were reported from Meerut and Pratapgarh, raising the toll to 88 in the state, it said. Of the total fatalities, Agra has reported the maximum number of deaths in the state at 24. It is followed by 15 from Meerut, nine from Moradabad, six from Kanpur Nagar, and four each from Firozabad and Mathura.

Three deaths each have been reported from Aligarh and Gautam Buddh Nagar, two each from Ghaziabad and Jhansi and one each from Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti. Earlier, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that the testing capacity in Uttar Pradesh has been increased. As many as 5,833 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state on Wednesday, which is a record, he said. "We are emphasizing on surveillance and over three crore people have been surveyed by 73,131 teams in UP. Those having symptoms (of COVID-19) have been given required treatment," Prasad said.

