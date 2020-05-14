People hurl stones at ration centre in NDMC school compound

A group of people hurled stones at a Delhi government ration distribution centre in Prem Nagar on Thursday after they were told to collect food grains the next day, officials said. The centre was inside a North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) school's premises. The teachers, who were on duty at the centre, saved themselves from the mob by locking themselves inside the school, they said.

The crowd became restive after it was told to them that they need to come for ration on Friday. No ration was to be distributed on Thursday as school teachers were busy with paperwork, the officials said. "The situation went out of hand when stone pelting started after the people were told that ration will be distributed on Friday. Those who gathered outside the school gate also misbehaved with some staff members," said a senior municipal corporation officer.

The situation was brought under control by the police later. NDMC commissioner Varsha Joshi said that the issues faced by teachers during ration distribution have been raised with Delhi government authorities.

"We are writing to the FCS (Food and Civil Supplies) department on the subject. The officers concerned of the civic body have been regularly taking up the issues being faced by teachers on duty with their counterparts in the FCS department," she said. She said the issues arose due to "non availability" of lists and ration.

A Delhi government functionary said the incident is in their knowledge and suitable steps will be taken. "Under the Delhi government's free ration scheme during the lockdown, foodgrains are being distributed among lakhs of people across the city. The stock is promptly replenished at the centres as per requirement," said the government functionary.

General secretary of the Nigam Shikshak Sangh, Ram Niwas Solanki, demanded that authorities ensure safety of teachers involved in ration and food distribution..