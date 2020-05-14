NDMC commissioner Varsha Joshi transferred

NDMC commissioner Varsha Joshi transferredPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:15 IST
NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi was on Thursday transferred from her current post "with immediate effect", according to an official order. The order by the Services Department, however, did not specify her next assignment.
Joshi, a 1995-batch IAS officer, has been directed to report to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev. Gyanesh Bharti, Commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, shall hold the additional charge of the commissioner of the NDMC, the order said.
Bharti, a 1998-batch IAS officer, shall hold the additional charge "till further orders", it said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Varsha Joshi
- NDMC
- Vijay Dev
- Delhi
- South Delhi Municipal Corporation
ALSO READ
COVID-19:NDMC announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for frontline workers in case of death
Six doctors at NDMC-run hospitals, 3 others test positive for coronavirus
NDMC to provide Rs 15 lakh compensation to employees in case of death due to COVID-19
Sanitisation drive by NDMC on Flag Staff road
DMA urges PM Modi, others to look into non-payment of salaries of NDMC doctors