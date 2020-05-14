LG admin sets up committee to accelerate recruitment process in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has constituted a committee to accelerate recruitment to government posts and ensure transparency and inclusiveness in the process, officials said here on Thursday. As per an official order issued here in this regard, sanction has been accorded to form the committee under the chairmanship of Navin Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Agriculture-Horticulture Department. The other members of the panel are Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner Secretary, Labour & Employment Department, Farooq Ahmad Lone, Secretary, General Administration Department, and Achal Sethi, Secretary, Department of Law.

The terms of reference of the committee shall be to identify the vacancies to be filled up immediately with priority to Class-IV posts, finalise the procedure for recruitment so that the principles of transparency and inclusiveness are maintained and the process is speedy, ensure that necessary sanctions and approvals are obtained, and rules notified (wherever required) for enabling the Services Selection Board to commence the process, the order said. The chairman and nodal officer shall be responsible for the tasks assigned to the committee and he shall be assisted by other officers of the committee, it added.

The committee shall meet frequently, if necessary on a daily basis, and interact with administrative secretaries to ensure that the indent(s) for recruitment(s) is forwarded to the Service Selection Board by 22nd May, 2020, the order stated. The committee will continue to monitor the process till the recruitment is completed, it added.