61 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Sixty-one positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Indore on Thursday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 2299.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-05-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 03:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to Praveen Jadia, Indore Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), 61 samples were found positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

It was confirmed on Thursday that two more deaths occurred due to COVID-19, taking the death toll in the district to 98 so far. (ANI)

