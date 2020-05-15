Left Menu
Badrinath Temple opens, no devotees allowed amid COVID-19

Portals of Badrinath Temple were opened today morning with about 28 people, including the chief priest, present on the occasion. The numbers were regulated as pilgrims were prohibited from visiting the shrine because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-05-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 08:41 IST
Badrinath Temple, Chamoli.. Image Credit: ANI

Portals of Badrinath Temple were opened today morning with about 28 people, including the chief priest, present on the occasion. The numbers were regulated as pilgrims were prohibited from visiting the shrine because of the COVID-19 lockdown. Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal, Dharm Adhikari, Badrinath Temple while speaking to ANI said that the temple offered prayers on the behalf of those devotees who could not attend.

"On behalf of those who could not make it to the temple, I would like to say that we have offered prayers on your behalf. We prayed to the almighty God for your safety and security," he said. The temple has been beautifully decorated with flowers amid the opening ceremony.

On April 29, the portals of Kedarnath temple were also thrown open after a six-month-long winter break. The portals of Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines are reopened around this time of the year after a six-month-long winter break and clearing of snow along the track leading to these shrines. (ANI)

