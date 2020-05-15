Gurdas Badal, younger brother of Parkash Singh Badal, passes away

Gurdas Badal, younger brother of Parkash Singh Badal, passes awayPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-05-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 09:27 IST
Gurdas Singh Badal, father of Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, passed away due to age-related ailments. He was 90. Badal breathed his last at a private hospital in Mohali around midnight last night.
He had been unwell following his wife's death in March. Gurdas Badal, a former MP, was the younger brother of former chief minister and Akali stalwart Parkash Singh Badal.
"It is with great sorrow that I inform about the demise of my father S.Gurdas Singh Badal. He passed away last night at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.He was 90. His health had started deteriorating after my mother's death in March, & he was on life support system for past few days,” Manpreet Badal tweeted. He urged people to refrain from attending the funeral ceremony because of COVID-19 pandemic.
“Keeping in view the current pandemic, we will like to request all friends and well wishers to refrain from attending the funeral ceremony which will be held in our ancestral village,” he added. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders condoled the death of Badal.
ALSO READ
Punjab SI Harjeet Singh finally discharged after hand reattachment surgery
Punjab Congress asks people to raise tricolour from rooftops on May 1
'Man full of talent, art': JP Nadda, Amarinder Singh and others mourn Rishi Kapoor's demise
Punjab, Haryana CMs condole demise of Rishi Kapoor
Migrant labourers stuck in Punjab waiting to return home