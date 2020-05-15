Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sawant against train halt in Goa as new COVID-19 cases surface

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-05-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 10:57 IST
Sawant against train halt in Goa as new COVID-19 cases surface

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has suggested the Railways to cancel the halt at Madgaon for special trains being operated by it as the state records new cases of coronavirus after a gap of more than a month. He has also said people travelling to the state in special trains or flights will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days even if they are non-Goans.

Sawant on Thursday said the state government has suggested to the Railways that a special train from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram, which will run on May 15 (and arrive in Madgaon on May 16) should not halt at the station in Goa. He said "720 people have booked tickets on the train to get down at Madgaon. We have realised that hardly anyone of them is Goan.

"We are concerned about what will happen once they get down. We will have to test them. We will advice them home quarantine, but we are not sure if they will do that. That is why we have suggested that the train skip the station." When contacted, a Konkan Railway official said on Friday "We have no intimation about cancellation of the stop till now." After a gap of more than a month, Goa reported eight fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. All the eight patients had arrived in the state from outside. On Wednesday, Sawant had said passengers, including non-Goans, who arrive in the state by special trains from May 15, will have to arrange for their own accommodation and the same applies to people who arrive by flights.

"They will have to stay indoors at their respective hotels for 14 days. They cannot enter the beaches, which remain closed. They cannot come here to enjoy," he said. Those arriving by flights will be tested at the airport itself, he added.

The Chief Minister said similar arrangements were made by Mormugao Port Trust (MPT), where people arriving by ships would be tested, before being allowed to move out..

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

GoM meeting over COVID-19 underway at Health Ministry

A Union Group of Ministers GoM meeting over COVID-19 is underway at the Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Senior Ministers present in the meeting include Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar, ...

COVID-19: New York Governor says state's 5 regions can begin phased reopening after May 15

Five regions in New York State can begin a phased reopening when the shutdown orders expire on Friday, allowing construction, manufacturing and curbside retail businesses to commence operations after remaining closed for nearly two months d...

UK urges Myanmar military to extend cease-fire, citing virus

The United Kingdom has urged Myanmars military to extend its recently announced cease-fire to include the escalating conflict in northern Rakhine and Chin states where civilians are suffering a heavy toll at the time of the coronavirus pand...

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGos biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020