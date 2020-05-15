Left Menu
57 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 2,157

57 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,157, the state COVID-19 Nodal Officer said.

ANI | Amaravati | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:37 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

57 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,157, the state COVID-19 Nodal Officer said. In the last 24 hours, 9038 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh.

"The total cases in Andhra Pradesh has increased to 2,157. Of them, 857 are active cases. In the past 24 hours, 60 persons have been discharged taking the total discharged patients to 1,252. No COVID-19 related death has been reported during this period. The death toll in the state stands at 48," the officer added. "28 of those who tested positive are those who had gone to the Koyambedu market in Chennai. The breakup of these 28 persons is - 13 from Chittoor, 8 from Nellore, 5 from Kurnool, one each from Kadapa and Anantapuram," the state COVID-19 Nodal Officer said.

