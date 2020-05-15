7 more COVID-19 cases in Punjab, state tally reaches 1,942

Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Punjab, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,942 on Friday, said the state Health Department. Among the new cases reported in the sate, three cases were from Fazilka while Ludhiana reported two cases. Bathinda and Ropar have reported one case each.

At present, there are 1,687 active cases in the state while 3,535 results are awaited. So far, 223 people have been cured and 32 people have succumbed to the infection in the state.