Karnataka govt announces 3rd lockdown relief package worth Rs 512 cr

PTI | Bengal | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:35 IST
The Karnataka government on Friday announced a third economic package worth about Rs 512 crore, giving relief to maize farmers and incentivising ASHA workers, at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19. While around 10 lakh maize farmers will get Rs 5,000 each, the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers would get an incentive of Rs 3,000 each through cooperative institutions, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa saiud.

"About 10 lakh maize farmers are suffering as they are not getting proper price, that is why I have decided to give Rs 5,000 relief to each farmer, it is about Rs 500 crore commitment," he told reporters here. He said there were about 40,250 ASHA workers in the state and each would get Rs 3,000 each, which will add up to about Rs 12.50 crore.

"Despite the state financial condition being not good we have already announced financial packages for those in distress. First one was Rs 1,610 crore, second was Rs 162 core, this is the third one," he added. The Yediyurappa-led BJP government on Thursday had announced a Rs 162 crore financial relief package for vegetable and fruit growers and weavers of power looms, who are in distress because of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Last week it announced Rs 1,610 crore relief package which included cash assistance of Rs 5,000 each to thousands of washermen, barbers, auto rickshaw and taxi drivers, whose life has been affected by the lockdown. The package also included relief to farmers, flower growers, certain relaxation in electricity bills for MSMEs and large industries, Rs 2,000 for handloom weavers, and Rs 3,000 to building workers.

Yediyurappa on Friday also assured all possible assistance to the farming community, once the coronavirus crisis was overcome. "Farmers are my government's priority. If farmer is happy every one is happy. As farmers are in distress, despite financial situation being not so good, we have announced this decision of Rs 5000 to maize farmers. Money will reach them soon," he added.

