Fresh case of COVID-19 in HP, state virus tally 76

Shimla, May 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported a fresh case of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 76, officials said. The patient had recently returned to Una from Mohali in Punjab and was kept under home quarantine.

The man tested positive after random sampling and will be shifted to a COVID hospital, the officials said. With the new case, the COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 76. Three people have lost their lives due to the disease.

There are 34 active cases in the state, while 39 people have recovered. Thirteen active cases are in Kangra, six in Chamba, five in Hamirpur, four in Bilaspur, two each in Una, Sirmaur and one each in Mandi and Shimla.