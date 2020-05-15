BMTC prepares for bus operation in calibrated manner to combat COVID-19

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is strengthening the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up for city bus operations in a calibrated manner as the nation comes closer to an end of the 54-day nationwide lockdown. "The focus in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak shall be to reduce transmission rate and increase public activity gradually while adhering to guidelines. The BMTC has made various preparedness to operate post-lockdown. Further action will be taken only after government directions," the BMTC officials told ANI.

As a precautionary measures BMTC staff are compulsorily undergoing health check-up when returning to duty for potential infection control and quarantine measures.Moreover, all depots are provided with an infrared thermometer to test bus crew every day and all employees have been provided with masks, gloves and sanitizer. The buses, which are being disinfected daily, display awareness material related to COVID-19The BMTC is preparing itself for a minimal cash transaction and promoting monthly and weekly passes and QR code scanning for fare collection. (ANI)