Doctors brief Delhi police personnel about precautionary measures against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:44 IST
Delhi Police personnel were on Friday briefed by doctors about precautionary measures they need to take to combat coronavirus and were also made aware of myths and fears shrouding the pandemic, officials said. In the interactive sessions, over 33 doctors briefed personnel of all police station in the northern range about the precautionary measures and dos and don'ts to fight the contagion, they said. "As the government move towards graded opening up of the lockdown, these sessions will ward-off various myths and fears attached to the pandemic and will motivate the police personnel to continue the hard work in the service of mankind. "The doctors have also assured that they would provide consultation-cum-counselling over phone," Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Manish Kumar Agrawal said. More than 875 police personnel took part in the sessions which were held at more than 29 locations, including police stations and other units, a senior police officer said. The sessions were also recorded and are being played at other police stations and units for the benefit of those who did not take part in Friday's session, they added.

