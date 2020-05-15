Left Menu
30 more people test positive for COVID-19 in J-K; tally now 1,013

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:15 IST
30 more people test positive for COVID-19 in J-K; tally now 1,013

The number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 1,000-mark as 30 new cases were detected on Friday, officials said here. Of the fresh cases, 21 are from the Kashmir valley and nine from Jammu region, they added.

"Thirty new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the Union territory on Friday," an official said, adding that the number of confirmed cases now stands at 1,013. "Of these, 903 are in Kashmir, while 110 are in Jammu region," he said.

The officials said while there were 489 active cases in the Union territory – 438 in Kashmir and 51 in Jammu, 513 patients have recovered. The UT has witnessed 11 COVID-19-related deaths.

