Man tests positive for COVID-19 in HP's Hamirpur, district tally rises to 8

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to eight, a senior official said. There are five active cases in the district. While two patients have recovered, one died, he said.

A 36-year-old man from Techh village of Dandroo gram panchayat in Badsar revenue sub-division has tested positive for coronavirus, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harikesh Meena said. He had returned from Mumbai on May 13 and was in institutional quarantine since then, the DC said.

Samples of two more persons who returned with him in a taxi have also been taken for testing, he added. Meena said Badsar sub-divisional magistrate had been informed and the entire area of Dandroo gram panchayat sealed till further orders.