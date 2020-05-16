Jharkhand CM expresses grief over Auraiya road accident

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed deep sorrow at the road accident in UPs Auraiya that claimed the lives of at least 24 laborers and stressed that laborers are pillars of the nation and their safety is a priority. Soren said, "Shramik is the nation's chief pillar and their service and safety are the priority of all of us." The chief minister suggested that all states should collect information about distressed people and send it to the state concerned for further initiatives.

At least 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday.