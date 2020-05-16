Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure no one in J'khand reaches home on foot: Soren to officials

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:32 IST
Ensure no one in J'khand reaches home on foot: Soren to officials

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday asked district administrations to ensure no worker travels on foot to reach home within or outside the state during the lockdown due to coronavirus. The instruction came in the wake of reports of several people walking on the highways to return to their native places.

All officials of the districts and the police should ensure that any person, be it from Jharkhand or outside, should not walk to his/her destination, Soren said. He asked officials to take care of such people and directed that they be sent to their destination in groups in buses after undergoing a medical test.

Soren instructed officials to take care of people of other states and approach their respective nodal officers to ensure that they reach their destinations. It is our responsibility to see that no shramik (worker) faces any difficulty at the borders of Jharkhand, the chief minister said.

Following the chief minister's instruction Jharkhand director general of police M V Rao directed all district senior superintendents of police and SPs to coordinate with the deputy commissioners concerned to ensure compliance on a priority basis, a statement by the state government said..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Kolkata airport makes arrangements for contact- less proedures

Arrangements for contact-less travel and social distancing norms have been readied at the city airport to keep passengers safe from COVID-19, a top airport official said on Saturday. An absolute contact-less procedure with least possible su...

Olympic chief calls for 'vigilance and patience' ahead of Tokyo Games

Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Saturday called for vigilance and patience in preparations for the Tokyo Summer Games, postponed a year until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bach was speaking after the International Olympic Committee...

Muzaffarnagar SDM (Sadar) replaced over irregularities in food distribution at quarantine centre

The district authorities on Saturday replaced Muzaffarnagar Sadar SDM Ashok Kumar after alleged irregularities in the distribution of food at a quarantine centre. Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said a tehsildar has already been s...

Rlys ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district; district collectors to prepare lists of stranded labourers: Piyush Goyal.

Rlys ready to run Shramik Special trains from any district district collectors to prepare lists of stranded labourers Piyush Goyal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020