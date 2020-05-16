Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: Political leadership absent, says Maha Cong's Chavan

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:08 IST
Virus: Political leadership absent, says Maha Cong's Chavan

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said bureaucrats were working during the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak but "political leadership" was absent, going on to add that his statement should not be seen as criticism of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of which his party is a part. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, with Mumbai leading the count for any city in the country.

He also said that, currently, some senior Indian Administrative Service officers were on "compulsory wait" for a posting, while some bureaucrats were having to manage two departments simultaneously. Doling out administrative advice to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chavan, who has been on the top post earlier, said "the first job of the CM is to appoint good IAS officers to the right positions".

"And while making the appointments, the qualification background should be considered, so as to utilise their expertise in the present condition. Currently, there are around 10 senior IAS officers on compulsory wait with no work, while there are some officers handling the charge of two departments. The CM should fill up these posts in one day," he said. Chavan said there was no point blaming "secretary level officers" as they will work as per their wish, "but the political leadership should take some prompt decisions".

However, he added, "I am not criticizing the state government. In fact, whatever I am saying should be taken positively. It should not look like I am criticizing my own government." Interacting with reporters here, Chavan said all rights of administration were currently with collectors at the district level, SDOs at the tehsil level, and while this was needed, the "political leadership was absent and nowhere to be seen". Chavan said the economic downturn brought about by the coronavirus-induced lockdown will require "good visionary leadership to deal with issues, be it industries, ramping up health care system or bailing out farmers".

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to the country to become self-reliant, Chavan questioned if this was really possible at a time when most raw materials were being imported from China. The Congress leader, who was a minister in the PMO during the UPA dispensation, said the definition of self- reliance had changed over the years.

"The idea of self-reliance that I will manufacture each and everything locally and will not import anything is itself stupid. Can we afford to stop the import of crude oil and shift to cycles," he asked. Chavan said income in the form of VAT on diesel and petrol, stamp duty on property registration, excise from liquor and RTO charges etc have dried up and the Centre must give states their share or else "we will not be able to pay staff salaries".

He said health care, staff salaries, pension etc must get priority over big infrastructure projects currently underway. Queried on IPS officer Amitabh Gupta, currently posted in the state Home department as a principal secretary, getting a clean chit from the administration for his letter allowing scam-accused DHFL promoters Wadhawans to travel during lockdown, Chavan said the former had been let off by the home minister with a reprimand.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

F1 driver Kubica swaps four wheels for two in virtual Tour de Pologne

Polish Formula One driver Robert Kubica swapped his race car for an indoor bicycle on Saturday to take part in the e-Tour de Pologne after the road cycling race for amateurs was moved online due to the coronavirus outbreak. Around 1,000 peo...

Coronavirus: Kolkata airport makes arrangements for contact- less proedures

Arrangements for contact-less travel and social distancing norms have been readied at the city airport to keep passengers safe from COVID-19, a top airport official said on Saturday. An absolute contact-less procedure with least possible su...

Olympic chief calls for 'vigilance and patience' ahead of Tokyo Games

Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Saturday called for vigilance and patience in preparations for the Tokyo Summer Games, postponed a year until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bach was speaking after the International Olympic Committee...

Muzaffarnagar SDM (Sadar) replaced over irregularities in food distribution at quarantine centre

The district authorities on Saturday replaced Muzaffarnagar Sadar SDM Ashok Kumar after alleged irregularities in the distribution of food at a quarantine centre. Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said a tehsildar has already been s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020