CII seeks relaxation of labour laws in West Bengal

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Saturday said it has submitted a white paper to the West Bengal government, seeking relaxation of labour laws and incentive packages for various sectors to revive the state's economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated the need for employers to implement various changes to their work models, the industry body said in a statement.

"Relaxations and simplification of labour laws, submission of consolidated annual returns instead of multiple returns, quick facilitation of new industrial licences could be some remedial steps to keep the ball rolling," the Bengal chapter of the industry body said. The recommendations from the CII came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently said that her government would never alter the existing labour laws in the wake of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, and criticised the BJP-ruled states that had brought about changes to labour regulation.

The white paper, "Easing of Business Environment and Suggested Stimulus Package for West Bengal", recommended several measures that are required to be taken to revive the state's economy, according to the statement. CII advocated waiver of fixed guarantee charges, regulatory surcharges and demand charges on industrial power consumers.

A special incentive package may be sanctioned to promote manufacturing of COVID-19 related medical equipment such as ventilators, PPE kits, masks, and anti-malarial and anti-viral drugs in West Bengal, it said. The industry body also sought benefits for the tourism industry that has been the worst-hit sector due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

MSMEs will need immediate handholding support from the government, it said. "Not only several incentive packages and subsidy schemes are needed, but also the constitution of a special task force for taking them out of ventilators are the need of the hour," the industry body said in the white paper.