Left Menu
Development News Edition

CII seeks relaxation of labour laws in West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:08 IST
CII seeks relaxation of labour laws in West Bengal

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Saturday said it has submitted a white paper to the West Bengal government, seeking relaxation of labour laws and incentive packages for various sectors to revive the state's economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated the need for employers to implement various changes to their work models, the industry body said in a statement.

"Relaxations and simplification of labour laws, submission of consolidated annual returns instead of multiple returns, quick facilitation of new industrial licences could be some remedial steps to keep the ball rolling," the Bengal chapter of the industry body said. The recommendations from the CII came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently said that her government would never alter the existing labour laws in the wake of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, and criticised the BJP-ruled states that had brought about changes to labour regulation.

The white paper, "Easing of Business Environment and Suggested Stimulus Package for West Bengal", recommended several measures that are required to be taken to revive the state's economy, according to the statement. CII advocated waiver of fixed guarantee charges, regulatory surcharges and demand charges on industrial power consumers.

A special incentive package may be sanctioned to promote manufacturing of COVID-19 related medical equipment such as ventilators, PPE kits, masks, and anti-malarial and anti-viral drugs in West Bengal, it said. The industry body also sought benefits for the tourism industry that has been the worst-hit sector due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

MSMEs will need immediate handholding support from the government, it said. "Not only several incentive packages and subsidy schemes are needed, but also the constitution of a special task force for taking them out of ventilators are the need of the hour," the industry body said in the white paper.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Measures and reforms announced Saturday will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation: PM Narendra Modi.

Measures and reforms announced Saturday will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation PM Narendra Modi....

District collectors should give list of stranded migrants, their destinations to Railways' state nodal officers:Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

District collectors should give list of stranded migrants, their destinations to Railways state nodal officersUnion Minister Piyush Goyal....

F1 driver Kubica swaps four wheels for two in virtual Tour de Pologne

Polish Formula One driver Robert Kubica swapped his race car for an indoor bicycle on Saturday to take part in the e-Tour de Pologne after the road cycling race for amateurs was moved online due to the coronavirus outbreak. Around 1,000 peo...

Coronavirus: Kolkata airport makes arrangements for contact- less proedures

Arrangements for contact-less travel and social distancing norms have been readied at the city airport to keep passengers safe from COVID-19, a top airport official said on Saturday. An absolute contact-less procedure with least possible su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020