TB-afflicted MCOCA accused escapes from hospital in Nagpur

A man accused under the stringentMaharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) escapedwhile being treated for tuberculosis in a hospital in Nagpur,police said on Saturday

Shijo Chandran alias Nadar (38) was in Nagpur CentralJail and was shifted to the Government Medical College andHospital in July last for treatment of TB, an official said

"He escaped from the hospital on the intervening nightof Thursday and Friday. We have registered a case and effortsare on to nab him. He is accused of several serious offencesincluding firing at his girlfriend in 2012, extortion andkidnapping," an Imambada police station official said.