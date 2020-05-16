Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of those killed in Auraiya accident from PM Relief Fund

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya has been approved from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Saturday. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the unfortunate accident in Auraiya, UP has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved," PMO said in a tweet. As many as 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were travelling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district today.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the Auraiya accident. (ANI)