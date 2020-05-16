PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 21:19 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2355 1353 49 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 91 41 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 1079 440 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 191 51 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 67 58 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 9333 3926 129 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 19 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 10989 4308 625 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 887 514 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 79 39 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1121 542 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 211 97 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1092 496 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 587 497 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 42 21 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 4790 2315 243 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 30706 7088 1135 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 6 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 737 166 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 16 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1946 1257 32 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 4924 2480 125 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 10585 3538 74 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1454 959 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 167 42 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 88 51 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 4140 2327 95 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 2576 892 160 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 90326 33560 2790 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 85940 and the death toll at 2752. The ministry said that 30153 people have so far recovered from the infection.

