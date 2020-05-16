Left Menu
C'garh to give 5kg free food grains to migrants for 2 months

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 21:33 IST
C'garh to give 5kg free food grains to migrants for 2 months

Migrant labourers who have returned to Chhattisgarh from other states will get free food grains for the months of May and June from fair price shops as per a decision taken on Saturday by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, said an official here. The move would help migrants who have returned amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and do not have ration cards under any scheme of the state or Centre, the public relations department official said.

"They will be provided 5 kg of free food grains per person each month in May and June. Under the scheme, about 10.38 thousand tonnes of food grains have been allocated. The state's civil supplies corporation and consumer protection department has issued a directive to all district collectors for its implementation," he said. In the circular, the district administration has been asked to make a list of beneficiaries taking the help of officials of panchayat and rural development, revenue and labour departments, he added.

