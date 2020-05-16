Left Menu
Development News Edition

Booze sale resumes in TN, some shops see small crowds too

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 21:51 IST
Booze sale resumes in TN, some shops see small crowds too
In stark contrast to the chaotic scenes witnessed in front of many liquor shops days ago, a number of outlets in the state were deserted today with little or no people to buy booze and social media users posted pictures of such shops. Image Credit: ANI

After a week's hiatus, sale of alcoholic beverages resumed in non-containment zones of Tamil Nadu on Saturday amid police security, except in the state capital Chennai and neighbouring Tiruvallur. In stark contrast to the chaotic scenes witnessed in front of many liquor shops days ago, a number of outlets in the state were deserted today with little or no people to buy booze and social media users posted pictures of such shops.

The crowds were moderate as well in several locations in districts, including Coimbatore. Serpentine queues were seen in most shops.

Anticipating an extended waiting time, many men had brought lunch boxes and water bottles. Use of masks and norms like social distancing was followed in a vast majority of places and even hand sanitisers were kept for use in many shops.

Confusion, meanwhile, prevailed for a while at Cuddalore when it was suspected that some men had photocopied original tokens to illegally buy liquor. As part of measures to avoid crowding and ensure social distancing, authorities implemented colour-coded token system (in seven colours including blue, green, orange, navy blue, and violet)that specified the date and time allotted for the buyers at a designated outlet.

To prevent unmanageable crowds witnessed in several places when the shops reopened on May 7 after a 43-day dry spell, the authorities limited the number of tokens per day to 500 and 70 for an hour. The shops functioned from 10 am to 5 pm.

Adequate police personnel were deployed to regulate crowds and tokens were distributed at separate locations away from the liquor shops and only those who had the coloured slips were allowed to buy beverages at the outlets. Across the state, booze sale went on at a brisk pace as men sporting masks stood in serpentine queues maintaining individual distance in most places.

In Cuddalore, when over a dozen men lined up before an outlet with tokens, authorities were puzzled since the maximum number of 500 had already been issued. It was initially thought that the tokens were colour photocopies of original tokens.

On further scrutiny, it was revealed that the 'blue' slips were original. "When we questioned these men, one of them said he bought the token for Rs 200. Previously, it was thought that the tokens were colour photocopies.

But TASMAC authorities say that they are genuine," a Cuddalorepolice officer told PTI. Two other officers confirmed that the tokens were original.

On how these tokens made their way when the upper ceiling was already reached, the police officers said, "these may be extra tokens or there is a possibility that some could have taken the originals and illegally sold them." Several men were seen standing with umbrellas in districts like Erode, Tirupur and at Madurantakam in Kancheepuram district. The liquor sale is open across the state in non- containment zones and except Chennai and nearby Tiruvallur district, which saw a huge number of people converging in several outlets when shops reopened on May 7.

The shops functioned only for two days (barring Chennai and a string of neighbourhoods under city police control though they fell under Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts) and were shut since May 9 following the Madras High Court directive, which ordered the closure of shops over flouting of guidelines like social distancing. At least 34 outlets in nearby Chengelpet district, including those in Mamallapuram, Tiruporur, Tirukazhukundram and Vadanemelli that saw huge crowds on May 7 and 8 were also closed today.

Additional police personnel were deployed at exit/entry points to Chennai to prevent people from venturing out of here to neighbouring Kancheepuram district to buy booze. On May 9, the Tamil Nadu government had moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Madras High Court order closing the shops.

The apex court on Friday stayed the order and paved the way for the resumption of liquor sale in Tamil Nadu through TASMAC.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals dreaming brain tunes out the outside world

Scientists have shown that the brain suppresses information from the outside world such as the sound of a conversation, during the sleep phase linked to dreaming. This ability could be one of the protective mechanisms of dreams. The CNRS an...

Railways ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the Railways is ready to run Shramik Special trains from any district in the country and asked district collectors to prepare a list of migrant workers stranded in their regions due to the corona...

People detained for misusing tokens issued for liquor sale in TN

Around 10 to 15 people were detained by the police here on Saturday after they were found standing in long queues outside a government-run TASMAC liquor shop, with duplicate copies of the token issued to them. Inspector Udhayakumar said tha...

Farmer kills self in Nagpur district

A farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Saoner tehsil of Nagpur district on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Krishna alias Vilas Namdeo Tekade 50, a resident of Borgaon village.According to police, T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020