Received 5,000 PPE kits from BMW India foundation: Delhi govt

The Delhi government has received 5,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits donated by a foundation for use in city hospitals, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday. The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 129 and the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 9,333 on Saturday, authorities said.

"Received 5000 PPE kits donated by BMW India Foundation to Delhi hospitals. These kits will greatly help in our fight against COVID-19. Thank you @bmwindia for supporting us in these challenging times," Jain tweeted. On Thursday, the city had recorded 472 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike.

Over 400 healthcare workers, including doctors, have tested positive in Delhi till date, Jain had earlier said...