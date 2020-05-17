Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aaditya opposes Raut on use of stadiums as COVID-19 facilities

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 12:44 IST
Aaditya opposes Raut on use of stadiums as COVID-19 facilities

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday supported the Mumbai civic body's move to take over some premises of the Wankhede stadium here for converting it into a COVID-19 quarantine facility, and suggested making a similar facility at the Brabourne stadium. However, Maharashtra Cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray opposed Raut's suggestion, saying grounds of stadiums have mud base and they won't be usable during monsoons.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday directed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to hand over some premises of the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai to the civic body to create facilities in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak. Welcoming the BMC's move, Raut in a Twitter post on Sunday said, All resources need to be utilised in Mumbai to fight against #Covid_19India. Good call on taking up Wankhede stadium to develop a quarantine facility. Suggestion to @OfficeofUT-why not take over Brabourne stadium as well? It has much needed facilities @PawarSpeaks @AUThackeray." However, Raut's suggestion was turned down by Aadtiya Thackeray.

Sanjay ji, we cant take the grounds of the stadiums or playgrounds because they have a mud base and they wont be usable during monsoons. An open space with a solid/ concrete base is usable and its being done already," tweeted the minister, who is son of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. "Had it not been for our monsoons, it is very usable," he added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UP minister tears into Priyanka over migrant issue, says she is doing 'petty politics'

State Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is doing petty politics by trying to make political capital of the migrant issue and that her demand to send buses to Uttar Pradesh border displays...

Afghan president, rival close in on power-sharing deal - sources

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, his rival in the disputed presidential election, are close to finalising a power-sharing deal to end a political stalemate in the war-torn nation, three sources familiar with the matter t...

Malaysia reports 22 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Malaysias health ministry reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,894.The country reported no new deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 113. ...

Israel finally set to swear in government after 3 elections

After three deadlocked and divisive elections, a year and a half of political paralysis and another three-day delay because of political infighting in his Likud party over coveted Cabinet posts, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was finally...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020