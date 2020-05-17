25 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 2,230

25 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,230, said the state COVID-19 nodal officer on Sunday. Among the new cases, five people have a travel history to the Koyambedu market in Chennai.

Of the total positive cases reported in the state, 10 cases are returnees from Odisha, 101 from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, 11 Rajasthan while one case each from West Bengal and Karnataka. In the past 24 hours, 103 persons were discharged, with this the total number of people discharged reached 1,433 in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state stands at 50, after a person from Krishna district, succumbed to the infection. (ANI)