93 Shramik Specials ferried over a lakh passengers: SCR zone

Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI): South Central Railway (SCR) zone has run 93 'Shramik Special' trains from May 1 to May 17 and carried a total of 1.18 lakh passengers to their home towns from different parts of the country. The SCR zone is the first zone of the Railwaysto operate the first special train to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampalli in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand since the rail service was suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown, a press release said.

From then (May 1), till May 17, the zone has operated a total of 93 Shramik special trainsto transport migrant workers andstranded passengers, among others, the release said. These trains originatedfrom different places served by SCR in the states of Telangana, Andhra and Maharashtra, it said.

The specials were operated tovarious places inBihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Manipur, the release said. Among such trains, Bibinagar (in Telangana) to Jiribam in Manipur is the farthest-run train covering a distance of 2,871 km.

All the precautionary measures like thermal screening of passengers, sanitising the coaches are being undertaken and the passengers given free meals and water during the journey. Policemen are being deployed on the trains to ensure security to the passengers, the SCR said.

SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the officers and staff of the zone in achieving the feat of transporting more than one lakh stranded passengers. Shramik Specials would continue to run in coordination with the state governments concerned for the benefit of stranded passengers and requested the passengers to register themselves with the state authorities for travelling by the special trains to their hometown, the SCR said..