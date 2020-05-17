Left Menu
Delhi's COVID-19 doubling rate is 11 days: Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:51 IST
The doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the national capital is 11 days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday. He said containment zones in the city are increasing and many doctors, nurses, police and BSF jawans are being infected with the virus.

Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government has directed all hospitals to submit the death summary records. "We are compiling the records. We are hopeful that within two or three days every report will be compiled," the minister said. On May 10, the government had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

Jain said the Delhi government has asked police to act carefully on issues related to migrant labourers. The government is ensuring food, stay and travel of all the migrant labourers stranded here, he said. Delhi reported 19 coronavirus deaths and 422 fresh infections, taking the total to 148 fatalities and 9,755 cases on Sunday, he said. A total of 4,202 patients have recovered so far, while there are 5,405 active cases, he added.

