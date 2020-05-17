Girl dies as her neck gets stuck in ropes of swing

In a freak incident, a six-year-old girl died after her neck got stuck in the ropes of a swingin her house here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when thedeceased Johra Wasim was playing on a swing inside her housein Nandanvan area while her family members were sleeping, anofficer said

The girl was declared brought dead in a hospital, hesaid, adding that a case of accidental death was registered bypolice.