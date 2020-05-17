Delhi police ACP deployed at Rashtrapati Bhawan tests positive for coronavirus

A 58-year-old ACP of Delhi police posted at Rashtrapati Bhawan has tested positive for the coronavirus following which five police personnel have been quarantined, officials said on Sunday. The ACP was posted at Rashtrapati Bhawan Police Lines, away from the Rashtrapati Bhawan core area which comprises the residential premises of the president, they said.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police was tested and isolated on May 13. Five other personnel who came in contact with him were also quarantined as a precautionary measure, the police officials said. "We were informed about his reports today. He has tested positive for the virus but he is asymptomatic. He was in isolation since May 13 and has been admitted to a private hospital," a senior police officer said.

The ACP was responsible for duty deployment, administration and management of personnel within the Rashtrapati Bhawan premises, he said..