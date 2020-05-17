Woman, daughter found dead in house

A woman and her daughter were found dead in their house in West Bengals Birbhum district, police said on Sunday

Police broke open the door of the house located at high school para at Mallarpur and recovered the bodies of Doly Mondal [45 ] and her daughter Rima [17) from their house after neighbors complained of a foul smell coming from the house

Police said Milan Mondal, the husband of Dolly was absconding.