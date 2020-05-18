Assam allows offices to function with full strength in lockdown 4.0

Left Menu
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-05-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 00:45 IST
The Assam government on Sunday decide to allow offices to function with full strength and opening of standalone shops on all days in the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown. Addressing a late night press conference here, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the night curfew will be in place from 7 pm to 7 am instead of earlier 6 pm to 6 am. "We had earlier allowed 50 per cent presence in government and private offices. We will now allow all offices to operate with 100 per cent capacity from tomorrow," he added.

People will have to maintain social distancing norms and wear masks, otherwise actions will be taken, the official said. From May 4, offices in government and private sectors opened with 50 per cent employees with relaxation to women employees having children below the age of five.

"Regarding the shops also, we have decided to withdraw our earlier restriction. We have decided to allow the standalone shops to open on all days," Krishna said. The necessary orders for these relaxations will be issued on Monday, he informed.

During the third phase of the lockdown, the state government had allowed opening of one-third standalone shops in a row in both urban and rural areas. Krishna further said city buses, intra-district and inter-district buses will continue to operate with 50 per cent capacity, while other public passenger vehicles like auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, taxis and cabs will ply following the norms of one driver and two passengers.

Private four-wheelers are allowed with a driver and two others, he added. However, no relaxation will be given in the containment zones, Krishna said.

The chief secretary asserted that all prohibited activities under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines issued on Sunday evening will also remain suspended in the state..

