11 migrant labourers injured in accident in UP

11 migrant labourers injured in accident in UPPTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 18-05-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 01:11 IST
Eleven migrant labourers travelling from Himachal Pradesh to Bihar were injured after their bus was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Sunday, police said. Four of the injured are critical and have been referred to the district hospital from Fazilnagar community health centre, while seven were discharged after treatment and sent home in the same bus.
The bus was carrying 25 migrants workers. According to eyewitness, the truck driver dozed off and lost control over the vehicle. He fled the spot after the accident, the police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday directed district authorities not to allow migrants to travel by unsafe means and to ensure that they are transported in buses after 26 workers who were returning to their homes died in a truck-trailer collision in Auraiya.
